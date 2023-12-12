There has been significant progress in Pakistan-China trade relations and China has agreed to revise the Free Trade Agreement.

According to sources in the Ministry of Commerce, China has asked Pakistan for a new priority list under which Pakistan is likely to get more concessions.

Sources say that the Ministry of Commerce had demanded a review of the Free Trade Agreement from China and the Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohra Ijaz presented this demand during his visit to China.

Sources in the Ministry of Commerce said that Chinese industrialists have been invited to invest in special economic zones.

According to the sources, the two countries have also agreed to close the gap in trade data, while they have also agreed to establish a working group to shift Chinese industries to Pakistan.

Officials of the Ministry of Commerce said that the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2019 during the second PTI term.