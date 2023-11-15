A secret problem of great concern is the state of children as the globe struggles with climate change. The Climate-Changed Child, a new Unicef report, paints a disturbing picture. One billion children worldwide are at extremely high risk from the effects of the climate catastrophe, according to Unicef’s 2021 Children’s Climate Risk Index, which is the foundation of this research. Many Pakistani youngsters, whose prospects are being chipped away by environmental degradation and climate-induced disasters, are included in this startling statistic. Water scarcity is a key concern in this catastrophe. 739 million children face high or extremely high water shortage as of 2022, and 436 million live in places with high or extreme water vulnerability. 739 million children face high or extremely high water shortage as of 2022, and 436 million live in places with high or extreme water vulnerability. These statistics highlight the need for quick action in Pakistan, which is facing serious water-related difficulties. Furthermore, education, a fundamental right, is being disrupted by climate change. 40 million children worldwide miss school each year due to climate-related disasters, which impedes their long-term development and growth. Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change due to environmental risks such pollution, harsh weather, and malnourishment. They are especially vulnerable because of their growing immune systems, lungs, and brains. The fact that this problem affects both high- and low-income nations highlights how global it is. Regrettably, in efforts to address climate change, children’s needs have received little attention. Child-focused initiatives receive just 2.4 percent of climate money, a shortcoming that has a big influence on the development of our younger generation. It is critical to put children back at the centre of our climate plans and policies as COP28 draws near. Pakistan has to make a commitment to provide children with a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, just like everyone else. This entails tailoring services, changing school systems to endure climate adversities, and incorporating children’s needs and rights into the UN’s climate framework. We must remember to protect our children’s futures when tackling climate change. It is morally and environmentally necessary as well as environmentally vital to elevate their voices and needs in the climate discourse. We will fail our children in the deepest sense of the word.

Related