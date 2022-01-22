PESHAWAR:Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday directed the district administration and rescue agencies to expedite the rescue operation in the landslide incident that occurred in Alpuri area of district Shangla and provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed top officials of the district administration to supervise rescue operations themselves and provide him with an updated situation from time to time.

In case of any untoward incident, timely relief operations and relief to the victims should be ensured, Mahmood Khan said. Timely steps should be taken to reopen roads closed due to rains and snowfall, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials.

Mahmood Khan said that all possible help and support should be provided to travelers and tourists and all resources should be utilized for the recovery of those buried under the rubble. The injured, Mahmood Khan said, should be provided best medical care.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of three children in the incident. He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family. He also expressed good wishes for the safe recovery of those buried under the rubble.

Chief Minister directed all district administrations to remain alert in view of recent rains all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the hilly areas. All district administrations and rescue agencies should be ready to deal with any emergency, Mahmood Khan said.