Mardan: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin could not reach Pindi to participate in the Gandapur party protest and got stuck at Burhan Interchange where he announced the end of the protest and instructed the workers to go back.

According to Express News, the Chief Minister’s convoy reached Mardan, where while talking to the media, he said that there is going to be a bloody Qalandar, Section 804 has been imposed in Pakistan. what is

Read this: Decision to completely seal specific places in Islamabad and Pindi to stop PTI protests He said that the Punjab government should do its work, we are ready to face everything, we are not afraid of doing whatever the Punjab government can do.

From Mardan, he reached Swabi where PTI workers were gathering for the Pindi protest. The highway was closed on both sides, due to which people faced serious problems, heavy machinery vehicles were also stuck on the highway, the CM’s convoy was also stuck in the traffic. directed to bring to The Chief Minister climbed on the container made for the protest. Later, the convoy left Swabi for Islamabad Pindi. Heavy machinery for removing obstacles was also present in the CM’s convoy.

The Chief Minister’s convoy crossed the Attock Bridge and entered the boundaries of Punjab. Motorway near Hazara Expressway blocked by placing containers, shelling of Punjab Police Motorway near Hazara Expressway was blocked by placing containers, Punjab Police started shelling PTI workers with tear gas. Similarly, severe shelling was started on the convoys led by Azam Swati over the Punjab border. Beyond the Hazara Interchange, long queues of vehicles were formed along the motorway.

Ali Amin crosses Attock for the second time after being challenged by court ministers, Barrister Saif Barrister Saif has said that Ali Amin Gandapur crossed Attock for the second time after the challenge of court ministers, an unsuccessful attempt was made to disperse the convoy by shelling at Burhan, the convoy is moving towards its destination after removing the containers. I will move forward by removing more obstacles, the containers are proving to be a wall of sand in front of the public sea, looting government resources and using them for politics is the style of the Sharif family, they failed to divert attention by accusing Ali Amin of using government resources. Efforts are being made, their fear is evident from the press conferences of fake court ministers.

Shilling at Burhan Interchange

PTI workers reached Burhan Interchange, after Punjab Police shilling stopped, workers started marching towards Pindi. Long queues of vehicles formed on the highway towards Pindi. PTI workers got down from the vehicles and started moving forward on foot. At the same time, the CM’s convoy reached Burhan. The CM left the container in a Vigo vehicle and instructed the workers to come forward. Meanwhile, the shelling continued.

Beyond Burhan, the Punjab Police shelled Tehreek-e-Insaf workers again, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also caught in the rush.

Ali Amin Gandapur announced the end of the protest and directed the workers to go back. The Chief Minister said that we will come again.

Workers protested in front of the Chief Minister’s car over the closure of the motorway and shelling in Burhan. When the Burhan Interchange was closed, the Chief Minister sat inside the vehicle, the workers were angry and demanded that they should go out on foot and move forward with us. The protestors said that workers are consuming tear gas here and ministers are sitting in vehicles.

On the protest of the workers, the Chief Minister got out of the vehicle and instructed the workers to move forward, but the workers demanded the Chief Minister to walk with him, on which the Chief Minister got angry and after using unethical language with the workers, the Chief Minister again sat in his car.

Barrister Dr. Saif said after the protest ended that the Chief Minister recorded his full protest today, the Chief Minister once again went across Attock and protested on the land of Punjab, the Chief Minister crossed all the barriers on the highway and protested with the workers. The Chief Minister defied the whole of Punjab and the federal administration for 5 hours. After the protest time was over, the Chief Minister went back.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that the time of protest in Rawalpindi Liaquat Bagh is also over, on the order of Imran Khan, protest will be held again next week.