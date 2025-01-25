Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed from the presidency of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) KP.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja told the media in Rawalpindi that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been removed from the presidency of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Member of National Assembly Junaid Akbar has been nominated as the president of PTI KP.

Salman Akram Raja said that Ali Amin Gandapur has many responsibilities as the Chief Minister and the law and order situation in KP is also in front of everyone. The decision to remove Ali Amin Gandapur from the KP ministry was taken on his own wish. Mashal Yousafzai is the spokesperson of Bushra Bibi, while there are various responsible persons in the party to represent the party.

Salman Akram Raja further said that this decision was taken during Junaid Akbar’s meeting with Imran Khan in jail. MNA Atif Khan, Opposition Leader Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar, MPA Punjab Mian Farhat Abbas were also present in the meeting. Former PTI member of the National Assembly Alia Hamza is also likely to get an important organizational post in Punjab.

The PTI leader further said that if the government convenes the negotiation committee meeting on January 28, then we will see. Our position is to form a commission first. The founder of PTI has said that the government should convene a meeting on January 28.

On the other hand, the newly elected provincial president of PTI, Junaid Akbar, gave a message on social media and said that I am very grateful to our leader Imran Khan for nominating me as the provincial president. I was chosen on the advice of Ali Amin, Atif Khan and Shah Farman.

He said that I started my political career as the president of the village, I am a middle-class person and I got this position due to hard work, which is not found in other parties. Insha Allah, I will try to meet the expectations of Imran Khan and the workers. All the workers should pray for me as always.

He further said that there is no room for any grouping in the party, we were one, we are one, and God willing, we will remain one.