Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has clearly rejected the idea of extending his tenure.

In an informal conversation with journalists at the start of the new judicial year, Chief Justice Isa was asked about a statement by Rana Sanaullah suggesting that if the retirement age for all judges were extended, the chief justice might agree to an extension himself.

Chief Justice Isa responded by saying Rana Sanaullah should be brought before him.

He mentioned a previous meeting with Azam Nazeer Tarar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and the Attorney General, where Sanaullah was not present.

During that meeting, it was discussed that the tenure of all chief justices would be extended, but Chief Justice Isa made it clear that he would not accept an extension for himself, although he had no objection if it applied to other judges.

Chief Justice Isa also expressed uncertainty about his own future, saying, “I don’t even know if I will be alive tomorrow.”

When questioned about why the issue of the letter from six judges had not been scheduled for hearing, Chief Justice Isa stated that it was up to the committee to schedule the matter.

Previously, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had also stated that Chief Justice Isa did not wish to seek an extension, and repeated claims about his desire for an extension were inaccurate and unnecessary.