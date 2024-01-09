The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), along with a bench of judges, addressed the issue of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) report in a case related to a “level playing field” for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upcoming elections. The CJP emphasized the importance of substantiating allegations with evidence and advised the PTI to submit a written response to the ECP’s report.

Allegations and ECP’s Response:

The ECP had been accused by the PTI of violating the Supreme Court’s directives from December 22, which aimed to ensure a fair and level playing field for all political parties in the elections. In response, the ECP submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 76% of the PTI’s nomination papers had been accepted, contradicting the party’s claims of an uneven playing field. The ECP cited data from returning officers, indicating that a significant number of the PTI’s nomination papers were accepted for both the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

CJP’s Call for Evidence:

During the hearing, the CJP, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali stressed the importance of providing evidence to support the allegations. The CJP expressed his displeasure at the PTI counsel’s attempt to politicize the matter and urged the party to submit a written response if they believed any part of the ECP’s report was incorrect. The CJP cautioned against making verbal accusations without supporting evidence.

Clarity in PTI’s Demands:

The CJP sought clarity from the PTI counsel, Khosa, regarding their expectations from the Supreme Court. He asked whether the PTI wanted a ruling that all their nomination papers should be accepted. The CJP requested the PTI to clearly state any lack of faith they had in a specific state institution, promising to issue an appropriate order based on that information.

