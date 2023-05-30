Mahendra Singh Dhoni is considered to be the most successful captain among the IPL teams, under his captaincy Chennai Super Kings have become a 5-time IPL winning team.

Indian cricket superstar MS Dhoni said that he would like to return in the next IPL season. He said this on the memorable occasion of giving Chennai Super Kings the honor of leveling the record for the fifth time against Gujarat Titans. While many believed that this was his last match.

In the sensational final of IPL, Ravindra Jadeja hit consecutive sixes and fours off the last two balls and achieved the target of 171 runs in 15 overs for the loss of five wickets, which was played on a reserve day in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who won the title for the fifth time in the Indian Premier League, has made a big announcement regarding his retirement from the IPL.

MS Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings won the IPL trophy for the fifth time after defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the final on Monday, However, speaking to host Harsha Bhogle after the match, Dhoni said that it would be easy and good to announce his retirement at this time, but he wants to train for the next 9 months and as a ‘gift’ to the fans, the next IPL season. I also want to play.

Dhoni said to the question asked by Harsha Bhogle in suppressed words that you are looking for an answer. As you can see this is the perfect time for me to announce my retirement under the circumstances.

“But wherever I’ve been this year, as much love and affection as I’ve received from people, I think it’ll be easier for me to say thank you to them while the next eight to nine months of hard work and training is less for them,” MS Dhoni said. It will be difficult to play another IPL less than.

“It all depends on my physical health but it will be a gift from me to the fans to play another IPL season for them, it’s not easy for me but it’s for my fans,” he added. will be important.

It should be noted that MS Dhoni is considered to be the most successful captain in the IPL, under his captaincy the Chennai Super Kings team has won 5 times.