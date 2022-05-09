<!-- wp:image {"width":919,"height":552} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/pbs-1-696x418.jpg" alt="Chemicals, Pharm. Products exports witness 29.56 pc increase" width="919" height="552"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: Chemicals and <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pharm.Products exports <\/a>during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 29.56 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>During the period from July-March 2021-22, Chemicals and Pharm. Products worth US $1,093,692 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 844,155 during the same period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the data released by the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Bureau of Statistics<\/a>, the exports of Plastic Materials increased by 29.88 percent, worth US $ 303,225 as compared to exports of $233,458 during the same period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports also increased by 46.23 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $598,938 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $403,428.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>During the period under review, Pharmaceutical <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">products exports decreased<\/a> by 3.25 percent, worth US$ 200,529 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 207,269 of the same period of last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->