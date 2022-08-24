Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff for PTI Chair Imran Khan, was detained on sedition-related charges, and a video purporting to show him sobbing with his kids was widely shared online. The film has, however, been disseminated in an incorrect context. The video depicts two kids who ran away from home and were later reunited with their father.

“Doctor Shahbaz Gill and his kids. The person with the steely determination to suffer such a crime for his patriotism broke down, “reads a post made on August 13 to Facebook.

The accompanying video, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times, depicts an unidentified man hugging a child.”Have courage, teammate of the captain. God willing, the nation will return each of your tears with its votes “adds the Facebook post.

Imran Khan, the deposed prime leader, was the captain of the nation’s World Cup-winning cricket team prior to entering politics.

Khan was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April, and since then, he has engaged in a political war against the ruling coalition that succeeded him.

On August 9, the authorities said that Gill, a prominent figure in Khan’s PTI party, had been detained on suspicion of broadcasting seditious remarks.