Wasim Akram, a former bowling champion for Pakistan, uploaded a photo from his reunion with Ravi Shastri, a former all-rounder for India and head coach, at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Shastri, who was beaming while catching up with his old friend, a former foe on the cricket field, in the photo, tweeted it first.
“Shaz and Waz were yesterday at @HomeOfCricket. Wonderful to reconnect – @wasimakramlive, “Shastri wrote the image’s description
The two legendary cricketers are dressed similarly in the photo, which may just be a coincidence. Their pink ties complete their pink suits. Since Shastri tweeted the photo, it has received over 23.7K likes and 515 retweets, demonstrating how much people enjoy “Shaz and Waz.”
At a JP Morgan-sponsored friendly cricket match in which Jos Buttler, the in-form England captain, also took part, Wasim and Shastri were reunited.
Alway great seeing you shazi https://t.co/5koVyHM1sb— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 26, 2022
Big game today but bit worried about this guy one of the finest batsmen of modern era @josbuttler told him to take it easy today 😜😜. #lordscricketground #jpmorgancricketday #homeofcricket pic.twitter.com/oYhmbSyyii— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 25, 2022