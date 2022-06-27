Wasim Akram, a former bowling champion for Pakistan, uploaded a photo from his reunion with Ravi Shastri, a former all-rounder for India and head coach, at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Shastri, who was beaming while catching up with his old friend, a former foe on the cricket field, in the photo, tweeted it first.

“Shaz and Waz were yesterday at @HomeOfCricket. Wonderful to reconnect – @wasimakramlive, “Shastri wrote the image’s description

The two legendary cricketers are dressed similarly in the photo, which may just be a coincidence. Their pink ties complete their pink suits. Since Shastri tweeted the photo, it has received over 23.7K likes and 515 retweets, demonstrating how much people enjoy “Shaz and Waz.”

At a JP Morgan-sponsored friendly cricket match in which Jos Buttler, the in-form England captain, also took part, Wasim and Shastri were reunited.

Alway great seeing you shazi https://t.co/5koVyHM1sb — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 26, 2022