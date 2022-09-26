The teaser for Akshay Kumar’s action-packed movie Ram Setu was published earlier today; in it, the star appears to portray an archaeologist.

Akshay’s position in the teaser is somewhat revealed by the fact that he dives underwater while donning an outfit resembling a spacesuit. The actor will take on a mission to save the fabled Ram Setu in the film.

The teaser gives the impression that Kumar has three days to finish the task and save Ram Setu, even if it does not give away much about the movie’s narrative.

In the little clip from the film, Nushratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharan, and Jacqueline Fernandez could all be seen briefly.In the trailer, the Raksha Bandhan actor can be seen rushing through jungles and on muddy trails while fending off bullets and explosions.