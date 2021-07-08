KARACHI: The unstoppable cheating mafia once again outperformed the authorities well before time and leaked the ninth class Biology paper in WhatsApp groups in Sindh board exams half an hour before the paper start time on Thursday.

In Karachi, the cheating mafia did not waste time at all and shared the solved Biology paper of the ninth class within 15 minutes after the paper started.

Scenes and means of cheating were the same in distant Larkana where students freely used mobile phones in the examination centres during their paper in sheer violation of merit.

In Nawabshah, Dadu, Mehrab Pur, ninth class physics paper was leaked by the cheating mafia and within five minutes after the paper started, the solved paper was shared in the WhatsApp groups. This time, the leaked paper shared rate ranged between Rs1,000 to Rs2,000.

In MehrabPur, despite authorities imposing Section 144 the cheating mafia did not pay heed to any such restriction and continued their ill-doing challenging the writ of the education authorities.

The Matriculation examination has become a farce in Sindh as the board annual papers keep leaking despite tall claims of the authorities of Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sindh regarding their efforts to rein in the cheating mafia.

The rampant cheating in exams in different areas of Sindh including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Sanghar and Kambar was putting a big question mark on the efficiency of the boards’ examination staff. The observers and parents of the students also slammed the apathy shown by the provincial government towards this whole cheating episode.