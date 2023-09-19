The academic community is affected by the crisis of dishonesty that plagues Pakistani society as a whole. Unfortunately, using unlawful methods is not uncommon in our educational institutions. While academic dishonesty is abhorrent in all forms, the state cannot remain passive when it affects fields like medical education, which directly affects people’s lives. The recent scandal involving the recent Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test should serve as a wake-up call for the government as well as the medical community, as allowing “doctors” who have cheated their way into the profession to enter the field is equivalent to playing with patients’ lives. According to reports, some students, especially in KP, turned toused a variety of devices to cheat on the MDCAT. The acting health minister claims that “mafias” are participating in the project, and other media sources are claiming that a former government employee from the KP region is the brains behind this dubious plan. Candidates reportedly used ‘wireless GSM pens’ with microphones, mini earpieces, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices to seek assistance from others while working on their papers.

According to tech experts, jammers can be used to neutralize such gadgets. Undoubtedly, the authorities should investigate these options to stop creative forms of cheating.

Beyond the current debate, however, more introspection is required to eliminate the threat of unethical behavior from the academic world. Some top doctors, particularly in the field of medical education, have suggested life bans for applicants who cheat. This notion is not without value given that a bad or incorrect prognosis might literally kill people, which is what happens when people join the field illegally. In addition to the risk of cheating, lowering the requirements for admission to medical colleges is a bad idea. Prior to the action being overturned by a court ruling, the Sindh government had earlier lowered the pass rate for admittance to medical school. Simply put, only the most qualified and morally upright people should participate.People who skimp on education or are unable to handle the academic demands of medical school should consider other professions. The government, the PMDC, the PMA, and medical colleges must all cooperate in their opposition against academic dishonesty.