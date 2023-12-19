The real consciousness of life is what lifts a person from the floor and makes him sit on the throne. How many stages does the journey of development and prosperity pass through? The journey of greatness and progress reaches its destination through many difficult stages. How many decades of life do people spend to achieve greatness and success? By going there, their great goal is achieved. But now in this world, some people wake up in the morning and find themselves holding the position of hero and heroine. These are the people who get greatness and fame sitting at home. So you can call them cheap stars or social media stars for your convenience.

Cheap stars and fake heroes, heroines you see touching the heights of greatness thanks to various apps and social media. Nowadays, the formula to get fame and popularity is very easy “hang lage na phatkri aur rang bhi aye chokha” Just install TikTok, Likey, or any similar app. There are countless cheap ways you can get a fan following. Wear ridiculous clothes, jump like animals, perform stupid stunts, and resort to strange movements and gestures, fame will be your destiny. Never before has more cheap and free fame been available in the world. This is the reason why children and young people, old fathers, old mothers, and even near-death elders are seen giving you strange spectacles and participating wholeheartedly in this charity.

Well, in our country, there is a call for every good thing, but there is hardly any household in the country that does not have a social media star. Bless the whites, whose intelligence enables us to keep ourselves engaged in the race for progress. Thanks to the apps created by him, this nation now has stars that can be admired but not proud of. If you don’t believe it, read the words found in the comments below the videos of the creature called TikTok Star and console yourself.

The world has moved beyond the moon and our youth are making their mobile phones their last destination. They are sacrificing their moral values and social norms to get cheap fame and popularity. How many boys and girls of our young generation are adopting the so-called enlightened approach, forgetting to protect their honor and reputation in the cycle of cheap fame? In all this din they have completely forgotten that there is no shortcut to real success and greatness.

There was also a time when fame was gained by topping matriculation day and night. Be it a sportsman or an actor, a writer or a motivational speaker, name and money were earned by blood sweat, and today by making fun of vulgar jokes, dances, vulgarity, and human relations and by undermining the self-esteem of our elders. Cheap fame and money are being made.

If you want to achieve lasting honor and status in life, then choose such paths that will create the spirit and consciousness of building and developing humanity. This world and especially our country is in dire need of the best doctors, engineers, scientists, and world-changing leaders. Therefore, instead of falling into the cycle of temporary fame, try to improve your life and the lives of others by choosing a sustainable and constructive profession and spending your free time in creative activities instead of wasting it in unproductive activities. Remember! The real heroes are those who facilitate the lives of God’s creatures.

