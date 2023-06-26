President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The former Punjab chief minister was taken into custody from Camp Jail in Lahore by a team from the agency. He is being investigated for several crimes, including corruption.

Mr. Elahi would be questioned by the FIA on his suspected role in the money laundering.

An accused frontman for the PTI leader, Chaudhry Zaman, was detained by the investigation agency earlier in the day. Later, the suspect was brought before the judge who had authorised his four-day physical remand. He apparently engages in illicit business.

Following the revelations Mr. Zaman made while being questioned, Mr. Elahi was taken into custody. The FIA added that it had obtained proof from his mobile phone.