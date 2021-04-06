A meeting pertaining to the nationwide uniformity in observance with fasting and celebrating Eid was held between Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad on Tuesday

The Chairman, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee assured the federal minister to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Moon Observatory on April 12.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister, Chaudhry Fawad said they wanted to create consensus regarding the moon sighting with the help of science.

Maulana Abdul Khabir also installed the moon app developed by the ministry in his mobile phone.

“The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Ministry of Science and Technology will work together on the moon sighting issue”, Maulana Abdul Khabir said.

He also paid homage to the services of Chaudhry Fawad for rejuvenating the entire sector of science and technology.