The Pakistani team for the tri-nation series and the ICC Champions Trophy will be announced today.

According to Express News, the selection committee for the Champions Trophy and the tri-nation series had completed the initial consultation during the Test series against the West Indies, however, the squad will be announced soon after the final approval of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Due to injury, young opener Saim Ayub has been replaced by Fakhar Zaman, who will open for the green shirts in the tri-nation squad.

The host country of the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan, has not yet announced its 15-member squad.

According to sources, the possible players include Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Hasnain, Usman Khan.

Khushdil Shah, who showed aggressive batting in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), may return to the national team after a long time, while Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafiq are likely to not be part of the squad.

It should be noted that the tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa is scheduled from February 8, later the ICC Champions Trophy will start from February 19.