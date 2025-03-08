Former India captain Virat Kohli was injured in a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final.

According to sources, Virat Kohli was injured in a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final scheduled for Sunday, March 9 in Dubai after being hit by a ball on his knee.

After the ball hit, Virat Kohli stopped training and the physio sprayed and bandaged the injury. After which Virat Kohli did not bat.

According to the report, the coaching staff of the Indian team clarified that the injury is not serious and Kohli will participate in the final.