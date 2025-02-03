ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tickets for Pakistan-India match in Dubai sold out in minutes. According to ICC, all tickets for Pakistan-India match in Dubai were sold out in a few hours, while fans have also started buying tickets for the semi-final.

The price of the general pavilion ticket was set at 500 dirhams, in addition, the prices of different pavilions were set at 1200, 1250, 2000, 2200, 2750 and 5000 dirhams respectively.

In addition, the Grand Lounge Packages (VIP) ticket was sold for 12500 dirhams, which is worth about 950,000 rupees in Pakistani currency.

The sale of tickets for the remaining two group matches of India and the first semi-final to be played in Dubai will start from today, fans can buy their tickets online, the price of general stand tickets will start from 125 dirhams.

Additionally, physical ticket sales for the 10 matches to be played in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will begin today (Monday). Those who wish to purchase physical tickets can do so from 108 TCS centers located in 26 cities across the country.

It should be noted that online ticket sales for the matches to be played in Pakistan have already started last Tuesday, with tickets for the final to be released after the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.