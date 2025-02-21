Karachi:

In the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy, South Africa set a target of 316 runs for Afghanistan to win.

In the match being played at the National Stadium Karachi, South Africa scored 315 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. Aiden Markram was not out with 52 and Wayne Mulder with 12 runs.

South Africa’s first wicket fell in 5.1 overs for a total score of 28 runs when Tony de Zorzi returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs, Timba Bavuma was out for 58 runs for a total score of 157.

The third South African player to be dismissed was Ryan Rickelton, who was run out after playing a brilliant innings of 103 runs.

Rossi van der Dussen scored 52 runs and David Miller scored 14 runs while Marco Johnson was out for zero.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi took two wickets, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Azmatullah Umarzai and Noor Ahmed took one wicket each.

Earlier, South African captain Timba Bawuma had won the toss and decided to bat first. He said that the wicket looks different from what it usually does in Pakistan. I cannot say for sure how it will behave. We will have to assess the wicket, hopefully we will be able to put a good score on the board.

The South African captain said that we have full confidence in our bowling, our consistency has been our strength, we are playing with only one spinner.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said that if we had won the toss, we would have also bowled. We played quality cricket against South Africa in Sharjah, we have good spinners.

He said that we will start well by taking early wickets and will try to restrict South Africa to a low score.

Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Siddiqullah Atul, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Fazal-Haq Farooqui

South Africa squad: Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Timba Bawuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wayne Mulder, Marco Johnson, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Langi Ngidi