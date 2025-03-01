South Africa defeated England by 7 wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy. In the match played at the National Stadium Karachi, South Africa achieved the target of 180 runs in 29.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

For the Proteas, Russ van der Dussen stood out by scoring 72 runs not out. Henrik Klaasen scored 64, Ryan Rickleton 27 and Tristan Stubbs were out for 0 runs.

David Miller scored 7 runs not out.

For England, Jofra Archer took 2 and Adil Rashid took 1 wicket.

Earlier, the English team, having won the toss and batting first, was bundled out for 179 runs in 38.2 overs.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. England started disappointingly, with opener Phil Salt 8, Ben Duckett 24 and Jamie Smith going out for nil.

Joe Root and Harry Brook put on a 60-run partnership for the fourth wicket, but Brook was dismissed for 19 runs and later Joe Root also lost his wicket for 37 runs.

Liam Livingstone 9, Jamie Overton 11, Jofra Archer 25, Jos Buttler 21 and Adil Rashid 2 were dismissed, Saqib Mahmud was not out with 5 runs.

For South Africa, Marco Johnson and Wijn Mulder took 3 wickets each, Keshav Maharaj 2, Kagiso Rabada and Langi Ngidi took one wicket each.