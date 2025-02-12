Karachi: Three squads of Pakistan Shaheens have been announced for the ICC Champions Trophy warm-up matches.

According to Express News, Shadab Khan will lead Pakistan Shaheens in the match against Afghanistan on February 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Mohammad Hurairah will lead the team in the match against South Africa on February 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi. In addition, Pakistan Shaheens will face Bangladesh in Dubai on February 17, with Mohammad Haris as the captain.

The Shaheens squad against Afghanistan includes Abdul Fasih, Arafat Minhas, Hussain Talat, Jehandad Khan, Kashif Ali, Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Aamir Khan, Mohammad Akhlaf, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Mohammad Irfan Khan.

In Karachi, Shaheens will clash with South Africa, whose squad will include Imad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Moaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghauri, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram and Saad Khan.

The squad for the match against Bangladesh in Dubai will include Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Azan Owais, Muhammad Wasim Jr., Mubashir Khan, Musa Khan, Umair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Safyan Muqim and Osama Mir.

Schedule of Pakistani Shaheens matches

Shaheen will take on Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 14

The match against South Africa will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 17

Both teams will be seen on the field against Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket Academy on February 17.

In addition, a warm-up match will be played between the New Zealand and Afghanistan teams at the National Stadium on February 16, 2025.