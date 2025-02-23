In the crucial match of the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan set a target of 242 runs for India to win.

In the fifth match of the Champions Trophy being played in Dubai, the Pakistan team was all out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam provided a 41-run start, but Babar Azam lost his wicket after scoring 23 runs. Later, after adding 6 runs, Imam was also run out, he scored 10 runs.

For the third wicket, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel put on a 103-run partnership. Mohammad Rizwan was out for 46 and Saud Shakeel for 62 runs, Tayyab Tahir returned to the pavilion after scoring only 4 runs.

Salman Ali Agha was out for 19, Shaheen Afridi for 0 and Naseem Shah for 14 runs, Haris Rauf was run out for 8 runs, while Khushdil Shah could score 38 runs.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav took 3 wickets, Hardik Pandya took 2, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana took one wicket each.

National team captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first.

Pakistan squad:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

India squad:

Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav