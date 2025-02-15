Preparations have begun for the colorful opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held at the National Stadium Karachi to host the ICC event, for which aerial exercises of Pakistan Air Force aircraft are underway.

According to the report, Pakistan Air Force aircraft will be part of the show in the opening ceremony to be held on February 19, in which JF-17 Thunder, F-16 aircraft will perform aerial stunts.

The aircraft are rehearsing in full swing in the stadium’s atmosphere, while the unexpected roar of aircraft in the air was heard.

Due to the rehearsal of the aircraft, traffic was jammed on the road for several hours, while a large number of citizens continued to enjoy the stunts, enthusiastic fans applauded and also raised slogans.

It should be noted that the Champions Trophy will start from February 19 and the Green Shirts will face the challenge of New Zealand in their first match, while the final of the event will be played on March 9.