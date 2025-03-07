Karachi: New Zealand’s key fast bowlers were injured before the final against India in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Kiwi head coach told the media in Dubai that fast bowler Matt Henry is unfit, his scan report has been received, but a decision will be made on his playing before the match.

The fast bowler took 5 wickets in 8 overs in the group match against India.

Read more; New Zealand defeated South Africa to make it to the final

Matt Henry was injured while taking a catch during the semi-final match against South Africa in Lahore. The 33-year-old bowler bowled his last two overs despite the injury.

It should be noted that New Zealand defeated South Africa by 50 runs in the semi-final. Chasing 363 runs, the Proteas were able to score 312 runs for 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Read more; Champions Trophy: South Africa’s David Miller scores a sensational century South Africa’s David Miller also scored his brilliant century in the last over of the game. The Champions Trophy final will be played between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 9 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Indian team is undefeated in the event so far.