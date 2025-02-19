In the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy, New Zealand gave Pakistan a huge target of 321 runs to win.

In the match being played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, New Zealand scored 320 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

New Zealand did not start well in the match and three New Zealand players returned to the pavilion for 73 runs, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell 10, 10 while Kane Williamson lost his wicket by scoring one run.

A partnership of 118 runs was established for the fourth wicket between Will Young and Tom Latham, after which Will Young was dismissed after playing a brilliant innings of 107 runs.

After Will Young’s dismissal, a long partnership of 125 runs was also established between Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. Glenn Phillips was dismissed for 61 runs in 49.4 overs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took two wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed took one.

National team captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to field first. He said that he would try to play a better game against the visiting team and start the tournament with a win.

On this occasion, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said that he is hopeful of winning the match and will try to set a big target against the host Pakistan and put pressure on them.

Pakistan squad:

Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand squad:

Captain Mitchell Santner, Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke