Rawalpindi: New Zealand continues to chase the target in the sixth match of the Champions Trophy. Batting first at the invitation of New Zealand in the match being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh scored 236 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

Bangladesh’s first wicket fell in 8.2 overs for a total score of 45, opener Tanzeed Hasan was dismissed for 24 runs. Mehdi Hasan Miraz, who came to bat at number three, returned to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs.

Tohid Hardoy was dismissed for 7, Mushfiqur Rahim for 2, Mahmudullah for 4 runs. Najmul Hussain Shanto returned to the pavilion after scoring 77 runs.

Zakir Ali scored 45, Rashad Hossain scored 26 and Taskin Ahmed scored 10 runs. Mustafizur Rahman remained not out with 3 and Naheed Rana remained unbeaten on 0.

For New Zealand, Michael Bracewell took 4 wickets, Will O’Rourke took 2 wickets, and Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson took one wicket each.