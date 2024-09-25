England Test captain Ben Stokes has started thinking about withdrawing his retirement before the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled in Pakistan.

In an interview given to Sky Sports, England all-rounder Ben Stokes praised the players of the young white-ball team and hinted at a return to the ODI format. Asked by the host about a possible return to one-day internationals, he replied, "If I get a call, and I'm told 'do you want to come and play?' Yes, I will.

Ben Stokes added that he has played a lot of cricket for England and is happy and satisfied with his career. It should be noted that the England team will visit Pakistan in October for the next three-match Test series and the team will be led by Ben Stokes.