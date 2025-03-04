India defeated Australia by 4 wickets in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy to reach the final. Chasing a target of 265 runs in the knockout match played in Dubai, India achieved the target of 265 runs in the 49th over for the loss of 6 wickets.

Virat Kohli was the top scorer for India with 84 runs. Shreyas Iyer scored 45, Hardik Pandya 28, captain Rohit Sharma 28, Axar Patel 27 and Shubman Gill scored 8 runs.

KL Rahul scored 42 and Ravindra Jadeja returned to the pavilion not out with 2 runs.

For Australia, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa took 2 wickets each, while Cooper Connolly and Ben Duershuis took 1 wicket each.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, the Australian team was bowled out for 264 runs in the 50th over.

Captain Steve Smith was the star of the show for the Kangaroos with 73 runs. Alex Carey 61, Travis Head 39, Marnus Labuschagne 29, Ben Duershuis 19, Josh Ingles 11, Nathan Ellis 10, Glenn Maxwell 7, Adam Zampa 7 and Cooper Connolly 0 were out.

For India, Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets each, while Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took 1 wicket each.