Getting tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy has become a battle for cricket fans. According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the sale of physical tickets for matches held in the country began on February 3.

TCS, the courier company that provides Freckle tickets, had set up ticket counters at 108 outlets in 26 cities, but due to the large number of cricket fans, it was difficult to get tickets.

The sale of Freckle tickets started at 4 pm Pakistan time and continued till 6 pm, during which many fans were able to get tickets, while many people had to return home empty-handed.

4 tickets were issued by the Queer Company on one identity card.

Similarly, online tickets booked today will be available for home delivery on February 6, while tickets will be delivered to the home on February 8.

Fans will be able to buy tickets for 10 matches, including the second semi-final to be held in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, online and from more than 100 outlets of private courier companies.

General stand ticket prices will start from 1,000 Pakistani rupees, while premium seating will be available from 1,500 Pakistani rupees in different categories.

The tournament will be played in four venues hosted by Pakistan – Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Dubai. The tournament will begin on February 19 with the opening match between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi.