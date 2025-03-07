DUBAI: Ahead of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday (March 9), Dubai Police has warned fans of heavy fines and imprisonment for violating sports laws.

According to international media, Dubai Police has warned cricket fans that if they violate sports laws during a match in the stadium, they may face imprisonment for one to three months or a fine of 5,000 to 30,000 dirhams (Rs. 380,000 to Rs. 22,85,000).

Dubai Police has issued a strict warning to cricket fans to abide by the rules during sports competitions.

It should be noted that the Champions Trophy final is to be played between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday (March 9), and Dubai Police has issued this warning to prevent fans from violating the law in their excitement.

Incidents of fans entering the ground during matches in sports fields continue to occur, most recently in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy played between India and Australia at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, where a man entered the field after India’s victory and was detained by security.

Dubai Police has already warned cricket fans to prevent any such unpleasant incident or interference in the Champions Trophy final.