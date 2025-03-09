In the ICC Champions Trophy final, New Zealand has set a target of 252 runs for India to win, which India is chasing. In the match underway at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand, batting first, scored 251 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs.

For the Kiwis, Derry Mitchell stood out by scoring 63 runs, besides him, Mitchell Bracewell remained not out by scoring 53 runs. Apart from these two, no Kiwi batsman could show a significant performance.

Will Young was dismissed for 15, Rachan Ravindra for 37, Kane Williamson for 11, Tom Latham for 14 and Glenn Phillips for 34.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy took 2 wickets each, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took one wicket each.

Chasing New Zealand’s 251, Indian captain Rohit Sharma batted in his usual style and played fast to complete his half-century, putting on a partnership of 105 for the first wicket with Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill was caught dangerously by Glenn Phillips, who scored 31 runs off 50 balls.

The legendary batsman Virat Kohli failed completely against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and gave away Bracewell’s wicket after scoring one run after facing just two balls.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 122 and thus India’s third wicket fell. Sharma scored 76 runs with the help of 7 fours and 3 sixes and was stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off Ravindra’s delivery.

Earlier, Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner had won the toss and decided to bat first, saying that they would try to set a big target against the opposing team and increase the pressure.

On this occasion, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that they want to increase the problems on the Kiwis by taking wickets early, and will try to bring another ICC trophy back home.

It should be noted that India has reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy for the fifth time and New Zealand for the third time, both teams have won the Champions Trophy once each.

New Zealand won the trophy for the first time by defeating India in 2000, while it had to face defeat by Australia for the second time in 2009.

India reached the final for the first time in 2000, where they were defeated by New Zealand.

The second time in 2002, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners due to rain.

India won the trophy for the third time in 2013, defeating England.

India lost to Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

New Zealand squad:

Captain Mitchell Santner, Will Young, Rachan Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke

India squad:

Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy