The selection committee has come under severe criticism for including all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Yesterday, selection committee member Asad Shafiq announced the team, which included captain Muhammad Rizwan, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Hasnain, in addition to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman.

Four players have returned to the national team squad, including Saud Shakeel, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah.

Fans are facing severe criticism for including Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf in the ODI squad. Users took to social media to criticize, saying that if the team needed a fast bowler all-rounder, then Aamir Jamal was there.

A user questioned the selection committee as to how Faheem Ashraf becomes a part of the squad before every important event. Another user called Faheem Ashraf’s selection “unfortunate” and “objectionable”.

It should be noted that national team all-rounder Faheem Ashraf played his last ODI match against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup on September 11, 2023, where Pakistan had to face its worst participation.