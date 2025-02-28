The semi-final line-up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been completed in principle. New Zealand and India have made it to the final four from Group A, while Australia and South Africa have secured a place in the semi-finals from Group B. However, there is a matter of if-or-but in the match between South Africa and England.

The third and final match of Group B will be played at the National Stadium on Saturday. The other semi-finalist team of the group will also be decided in the day-night match between South Africa and England.

After the match between Australia and Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday was washed out by rain, both teams got one point each, and thus Australia made it to the semi-finals with a total of four points, while Afghanistan got 3 points.

The most important match will be played in Karachi on Saturday. South Africa has 3 points, while England could not collect a single point after losing both matches.

However, if England beat South Africa by 174 runs, Afghanistan will be able to make it to the semi-finals on the basis of a better run rate.

South Africa defeated Afghanistan in their first match in Karachi, while they got a point after the match against Australia in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain.

On the other hand, England had to suffer defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in Lahore after losing to Australia.

Meanwhile, South Africa and England participated in intensive practice sessions at the National Stadium on Friday. The match between the two teams will start at 2 pm on Saturday.