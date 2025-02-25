Rawalpindi: The scheduled match of the ICC Champions Trophy between Australia and South Africa today was canceled due to rain.

According to Express News, the seventh match of the Champions Trophy between Australia and South Africa scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was canceled due to continuous rain, and both teams were given one point each.

It should be noted that due to continuous rain, the toss could not even be held between the two teams. The umpires had assessed the weather conditions half an hour before the start of the match, before deciding to delay the scheduled toss by one and a half in the afternoon. However, in view of the continuous rain, the cancellation of the match was announced around 5 pm.

After the cancellation of this match, South Africa is now at the top of Group B with 3 points, while Australia is also in second place with 3 points.

Australia must win against Afghanistan in its next match to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the national cricket team was scheduled to hold a practice session in Rawalpindi today, but this session also had to be canceled due to rain. On the other hand, there are fears that the Champions Trophy schedule will be affected due to the cancellation of the match between Australia and South Africa.