Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his desire to include Varun Chakravarthy in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy.

Ravi Ashwin believes that if Varun Chakravarthy impresses in the 50-over format, Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee may make some changes to make room for the spinner in the Champions Trophy squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Test spinner said that everyone is talking about whether he should have been there (in the Champions Trophy squad) or not. He (Ashwin) believes that there is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad, because all the teams have announced provisional squads. So it is quite possible that he will be selected.

He said that he feels that Varun may get a chance to open up in the three-match ODI series against England. He does not think that the decision to play Varun straight in the Champions Trophy will be easy. He has not played the one-day format, he feels that the selectors will give him a chance in the India and England series.