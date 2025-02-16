Additional tickets for the Pakistan-India match in the ICC Champions Trophy were also sold out immediately.

According to media reports, 20 to 30 thousand fans were waiting to purchase online tickets for the Pakistan-India match, but the additional tickets were sold out within a few hours, and tickets for the remaining matches are currently available online.

The ICC had announced that the sale of additional tickets for the group matches and the first semi-final to be held in Dubai would start at 12 noon today according to Emirates time.

Read more: Champions Trophy; Getting tickets has become a battle, some successful, others unsuccessful

Due to the high demand for tickets for the matches and semi-finals of other teams including the Pakistan-India match in Dubai, the ICC had decided to sell additional tickets.

Read more: The Simpsons cartoon’s prediction of Pakistan winning the “Champions Trophy”, is it true?

Lucky ticket holders will be able to watch the final group stage matches in Dubai between Bangladesh and India on February 20, Pakistan vs India on February 23 and India vs New Zealand on March 2, while limited tickets are also available for the first semi-final on March 4.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking on this link:

It should be noted that the ICC Champions Trophy will start on February 19, the first match of the event will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand, while the next day India will face the challenge of Bangladesh in Dubai.