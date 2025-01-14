The ICC has released a new promo to warm up the fans before the start of the Champions Trophy tournament.

The promotional video released by the ICC features legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, who is seen highlighting the importance of the white coat for the event.

The video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) before the mega event calls the white coat a symbol of greatness.

Read more: Champions Trophy; Pakistan vs India clash, who will have the upper hand?

Wasim Akram said in the video that now the excitement of the event will be created in the international cricket community, the strongest team in the Champions Trophy will be seen winning the tournament.

Read more: Champions Trophy; Last date for naming the squad, what is Pakistan’s intention?

It should be noted that the ICC Champions Trophy festival will be held from February 19, while the final of the event will be played on March 9.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19.