After India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC announced the best team of the tournament. Not a single Pakistani player was included in the 12-member team released by the ICC. The team includes six players from India, four from New Zealand and two from Afghanistan.

The players include Rachan Ravindra (New Zealand), Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan), Virat Kohli (India), Shreyas Iyer (India), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper, India), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Azmatullah Umarzai (Afghanistan), Mitchell Santner (captain, New Zealand), Mohammed Shami (India), Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Varun Chakravarthy (India). Axar Patel (India) has been named as the 12th player.

It should be noted that in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy played on Sunday, India defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets to win the title.