Champions ODI Cup organized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start from today at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, the schedule of the event has been announced. The board has set the total prize money for the inaugural event at Rs 4.9 million, with the winner of the tournament on September 29 receiving Rs 3 crore and the runner-up Rs 1.5 crore. All the five teams have been in Faisalabad for the past five days and have been participating in rigorous training sessions to prepare for the new tournament that will feature the best cricketers in the country. Read more: Champions ODI Cup; The squads and captains have been announced

The tournament has been planned with an eye on next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where notable performers will try to strengthen their chances of making it to the national team. Read more: To play cricket or not! Sarfraz gave important advice to Ahmed, Umar Akmal The national team will play ODIs in Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and home tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

The first match of the event will be played between Markhors (formerly Wolves) and Panthers at 3 pm.