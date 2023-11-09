The impartiality of a journalist is evident through their

reporting. Similarly, the assessment of a judge’s impartiality

is based on their judicial decisions, grounded in principles of

justice and fairness. Even if a journalist claims to be

unbiased, the litmus test of their work lies in their

investigative reporting. Likewise, it is apparent that a judge’s

litmus test is the impact of their verdicts.

Presently, as the new sitting justices of the Supreme Court of the country, the following

points need to be presented to you for your distinguished service to Allah Almighty. The

brief time you have been blessed with in this esteemed position should be transformed

into a historic legacy through your fair and impartial judgments. This would result in a

golden chapter in Pakistan’s history and the continued appreciation of our Pakistani

journalists’ pens, which will continue to drip droplets of ink, reflecting the truth to the world.

The most significant and immediate challenge for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the case

of the former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, which is a crucial political

case in the country’s history. The approach adopted by the Chief Justice in this case will

fundamentally test his mettle. If the Chief Justice issues verdicts based on the established

principles of justice, the voice of justice will resonate, and the country will be rid of the

turmoil and tension. The stability brought about by the government that comes into power

as a result of the general elections will yield positive economic results for the country.

If Chief Justice unveils the true protagonists of the events of May 9 and reveals the

involvement of the actual culprits and the conspirators behind the scenes with

impartiality, then those who have been unjustly imprisoned, including Imran Khan and the

thousands of his party members and workers, will succeed in restoring justice. If this is done

before the scheduled elections, allowing Imran Khan and his party members to

participate freely, then indeed the Chief Justice can etch his name in history.

Currently, within and outside the country, the common impression is that all cases against

Imran Khan and his party members are politically motivated. They say, “Consider people’s

words as the words of God.” Despite all forms of authoritarianism and oppression, not only

has Imran Khan’s popularity not diminished but it has indeed increased. Secondly, the

way Nawaz Sharif, despite the sentences handed down by the country’s superior courts,

has been given an open acquittal shows that even with all forms of state coercion and

violence, people’s trust in justice will be further damaged if the Chief Justice does not take

immediate notice.

Here, as a journalist, we also want to draw Chief Justice’s attention to the ongoing

situation in the country. It can be well understood by taking a thoughtful look at the

prevailing situation alongside the country’s esteemed journalists. A significant example of

how Pakistan’s territory has been constrained for journalists is the incidents that have

come to light with Imran Riaz. Major TV shows are being discontinued due to

administrative censorship and the dangers of column censorship. Journalists are writing

with fear and trepidation.

Chief Justice, we want to bring to your knowledge that some Pakistanis and Kashmiris

living permanently in Britain, Europe, or Morocco also want to highlight their concerns.

Some of them, though affected by the authoritarian rule of the late General Zia-ul-Haq,

are now saying that the oppression and tyranny happening in Pakistan today did not

happen even in the era of Zia’s authoritarianism. In the era of Zia, many men of the

Pakistan People’s Party were subjected to mountains of oppression and tyranny in the

struggle for the restoration of the democratic system. However, even though the

authoritarian system is not visibly in place in the country now, voices from outside Pakistan

are gaining momentum. Overseas Pakistanis have begun to speak out against the

country and its state institutions. Patriotic Pakistanis, whose every fiber is filled with love for

Pakistan, have become extremely disheartened after seeing the state of the country.

Additionally, the PTI’s women are also facing state oppression, and the business figures of

the PTI are being shut down. If this is true, then this chain of events should be stopped by

the Chief Justice, and the truth should be brought to light. The incident of May 9 is

praiseworthy, but investigations are necessary to clear the minds of Pakistanis, and then

the culprits should be punished.

May Allah be the helper and supporter.

