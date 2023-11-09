The impartiality of a journalist is evident through their
reporting. Similarly, the assessment of a judge’s impartiality
is based on their judicial decisions, grounded in principles of
justice and fairness. Even if a journalist claims to be
unbiased, the litmus test of their work lies in their
investigative reporting. Likewise, it is apparent that a judge’s
litmus test is the impact of their verdicts.
Presently, as the new sitting justices of the Supreme Court of the country, the following
points need to be presented to you for your distinguished service to Allah Almighty. The
brief time you have been blessed with in this esteemed position should be transformed
into a historic legacy through your fair and impartial judgments. This would result in a
golden chapter in Pakistan’s history and the continued appreciation of our Pakistani
journalists’ pens, which will continue to drip droplets of ink, reflecting the truth to the world.
The most significant and immediate challenge for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the case
of the former Prime Minister and Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, which is a crucial political
case in the country’s history. The approach adopted by the Chief Justice in this case will
fundamentally test his mettle. If the Chief Justice issues verdicts based on the established
principles of justice, the voice of justice will resonate, and the country will be rid of the
turmoil and tension. The stability brought about by the government that comes into power
as a result of the general elections will yield positive economic results for the country.
If Chief Justice unveils the true protagonists of the events of May 9 and reveals the
involvement of the actual culprits and the conspirators behind the scenes with
impartiality, then those who have been unjustly imprisoned, including Imran Khan and the
thousands of his party members and workers, will succeed in restoring justice. If this is done
before the scheduled elections, allowing Imran Khan and his party members to
participate freely, then indeed the Chief Justice can etch his name in history.
2
Currently, within and outside the country, the common impression is that all cases against
Imran Khan and his party members are politically motivated. They say, “Consider people’s
words as the words of God.” Despite all forms of authoritarianism and oppression, not only
has Imran Khan’s popularity not diminished but it has indeed increased. Secondly, the
way Nawaz Sharif, despite the sentences handed down by the country’s superior courts,
has been given an open acquittal shows that even with all forms of state coercion and
violence, people’s trust in justice will be further damaged if the Chief Justice does not take
immediate notice.
Here, as a journalist, we also want to draw Chief Justice’s attention to the ongoing
situation in the country. It can be well understood by taking a thoughtful look at the
prevailing situation alongside the country’s esteemed journalists. A significant example of
how Pakistan’s territory has been constrained for journalists is the incidents that have
come to light with Imran Riaz. Major TV shows are being discontinued due to
administrative censorship and the dangers of column censorship. Journalists are writing
with fear and trepidation.
Chief Justice, we want to bring to your knowledge that some Pakistanis and Kashmiris
living permanently in Britain, Europe, or Morocco also want to highlight their concerns.
Some of them, though affected by the authoritarian rule of the late General Zia-ul-Haq,
are now saying that the oppression and tyranny happening in Pakistan today did not
happen even in the era of Zia’s authoritarianism. In the era of Zia, many men of the
Pakistan People’s Party were subjected to mountains of oppression and tyranny in the
struggle for the restoration of the democratic system. However, even though the
authoritarian system is not visibly in place in the country now, voices from outside Pakistan
are gaining momentum. Overseas Pakistanis have begun to speak out against the
country and its state institutions. Patriotic Pakistanis, whose every fiber is filled with love for
Pakistan, have become extremely disheartened after seeing the state of the country.
Additionally, the PTI’s women are also facing state oppression, and the business figures of
the PTI are being shut down. If this is true, then this chain of events should be stopped by
the Chief Justice, and the truth should be brought to light. The incident of May 9 is
praiseworthy, but investigations are necessary to clear the minds of Pakistanis, and then
the culprits should be punished.
May Allah be the helper and supporter.
