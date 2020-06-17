Chairman OGRA should resign if he is unable to perform: LHC

LAHORE :Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) should stepdown from his post, if he is unable to discharge his duties, remarked Chief Justice LahoreHigh Court (LHC) Muhammad Qasim Khan, while hearing a case related to petroleum productsshortage on Wednesday.At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan showed his resentment as the chairman OGRA did not appear before the court despite summons on the last hearing.“The OGRA chairperson should have at least appeared in court. He should leave his post if hecan’t continue to work, the judge remarked. OGRA has to improve its performance. This is anexample of bad governance,” the LHC CJ noted.“The post of chairman OGRA is not for enjoying only, this department is responsible forshortage of petroleum in the country”, the court remarked.It is assumed from the decisions of the federal cabinet on the petrol crisis that it was unaware about the laws. The matter cannot be resolved until you do not hold anyone responsible for thecrisis, the court remarked. The court has ordered the advocate-general to appear at the next hearing. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take punitive action against those responsible for the artificial shortage of fuel across the country. According to sources, PM Imran Khan had issued the orders while presiding over an emergency meeting on the petrol crisis in Islamabad.Strict action is likely to be initiated against the oil companies found involved in hoarding, the sources added. Meanwhile, the prime minister summoned Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan andSpecial Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar to discuss the issue. On June 11, OGRA imposed fines up to Rs10 million on six oil marketing companies for not supplying fuel. The companies included Puma Energy, Shell Pakistan, Attock Petroleum, Hascol Petroleum, Total Parco Pakistan, and Gas and Oil Limited, according to a notification. These OMCs were not supplying fuel, OGRA said. They have been asked to pay the penalties within 30 days.