ISLAMABAD: Aftab Sultan, the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), unexpectedly resigned from his position due to demands to investigate certain corruption allegations, according to a report.

The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, was informed of Mr. Sultan’s resignation during a meeting two days prior, according to Mr. Sultan. According to him, the prime minister requested that he rescind his resignation, but he refused. Apparently, his resignation was accepted, according to him.

I was being instructed to do something I find unacceptable, he continued, adding that in his professional career, “I always worked on merit.” The outgoing NAB director claimed that he was powerless to bring or resolve cases of corruption against anyone using force.

When something awful occurs, there are always reservations, he said, adding that he didn’t want to make a mistake that would damage the institution’s name. I made the decision to resign because of several limitations.

His appointment as the head of the anti-graft watchdog was authorised by the federal cabinet in July of last year. He had taken over for Judge Javed Iqbal, a retired former head of the NAB.

The NAB chairman’s resignation has been accepted by PM Shehbaz in the interim.

Farewell Speech of Aftab Sultan

Mr. Sultan stated he could not tolerate interference in his work environment in his goodbye speech to the NAB officers. He claimed that he had been instructed to focus on particular individuals. He recalled that an individual who had hidden billions abroad had requested the arrest of a person for possessing a scheme.

He urged personnel to uphold the Constitution and refuse to obey illegal and unconstitutional directives, saying, “I did my work as NAB chief with honesty and didn’t mint money.” “As many as 99 percent of NAB personnel are honest,” he said.

In accordance with the Constitution, elections should be held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and new governments should be welcomed, he added.