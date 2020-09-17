Chairman NAB orders for early arrest of all absconders and pro-claimed offenders

LAHORE: Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal visited NAB Lahore Bureau Wednesday. He was briefed by Director General (DG), NAB Lahore and Combined Investigation Teams (CITs) over NAB Lahore performance particularly on the updates in all Mega Corruption Scandals. The cases included Inquiry against Excise & Taxation Department Officers and Officials for issuance of illegal Liquor License to a Private Hotel; updates in Money Laundering Reference against former Chief Minister, Mian Shahbaz Sharif and family, Inquiry against Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Ex-DG LDA accused Ahad Khan Cheema for allegedly changing Lahore’s Master Plan; Case against former Provincial Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah for allegedly pilling up assets disproportionate to known sources of income; Investigation against Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan etc. During the briefing, Chairman NAB advised NAB Lahore Teams for pursuing all cases while following merit and to bring these cases to their logical conclusion. He maintained that NAB has direly been struggling to root out corruption from beloved Country. He further stated that NAB believes in impartial working against corrupt elements. He said that NAB Officers don’t have any affiliation with any Party or Group except Pakistan. He advised all officers to treat and complete Complaint Verifications, Inquiries and Investigations according to law so the corrupt elements may be brought to justice. Justice Javed Iqbal issued directives to bring cases against all illegal Housing Societies who have deprived general public of millions and billions to their logical conclusion and also orders for adopting legal actions for early arrest of all Absconders and Proclaimed Offenders (POs), as per law. The Chairman NAB admired performance of NAB Lahore under the leadership of DG NAB Lahore and admitted supportive role of NAB Lahore in overall performance of NAB.