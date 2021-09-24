ISLAMABAD: Senior leader Capital Development Authority (CDA) Mazdoor Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen has said that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the destitute workers of the CDA.

This he said while talking to media here on Friday. He said that he will constitute a proficient team to serve the poor workerd of the Authority.

“We will give importance to all workers of CDA and make them a dynamic part of the organization. We will benefit from the potential of able workers of the Authority. I am thankful to all those who helped me winning the referendum,” he said.

A number of political figures including Mian Aslam, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Afzal Khokhar, Zobair Farooq Khan, Malak Pervez, and Chaudhry Ashraf and others gave him congratulations on winning the referendum.

It is noteworthy here that Chaudhary Yaseen group had won the CDA’s Labour Union referendum-2021 against the Pasha Group by a big margin. According to results, Ch Yaseen group took 6424 votes while their opponent Pasha Group could secure 3823 votes only. There were a total of 10,979 votes out of which 10,247 were polled. Ch Yaseen group beat the rivals with a margin of 2601 votes. As many as 33 polling stations were set up for Friday’s poll.