RAWALPINDI: To ensure the safety of citizens in the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, the respected CEO Imran Gulzar issued tight directions to the Food Control Cell to conduct an operation against various food outlets in the Cantt area. Under the supervision of Deputy CEO Muhammad Tanvir and Incharge Food Control Cell Ch Haroon and their team, heavy fines were imposed on outlets found to be violating regulations and under section 118c.

The Food Control Cell achieved its target of improving the quality and safety of food products in the area before the closing of the budget year in June 2023, with a total recovery of 10147000. A total of 1875 show cause notices were issued and a total fine of 227000 was imposed by the special judicial magistrate.

As part of the operation, a total of 218 shops were sealed due to unhygienic conditions.