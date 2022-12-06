After a raid last night, the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) Building Control Department (BCD) has sealed Islamabad’s renowned shopping complex, Centaurus Mall.

The mall has reportedly been sealed off due to its nonconforming use. Due to changes made by the owner or because the desired use was allowed before the present zoning laws made it prohibited, a nonconforming use in urban planning enables a piece of property to be excluded from the current zoning regulations.

The new event follows the interruption of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s speech during his visit to Mangla by the Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. Fawad Chaudhry, the head of the PTI, claims that a recent development is connected to the event during the PM’s address.

It’s also important to point out that PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ brother Yasir Ilyas is the CEO of Centaurus. According to reports, there are several security officers stationed all around the mall.

The Centaurus mall caught fire earlier in October; as a result, it was closed for a period of time. During that time, PM AJK ascribed the incident to the federal government.