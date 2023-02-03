According to sources, the Punjab School Education Department implemented strict restrictions for pupils in Punjab private schools on Friday, including the prohibition of cell phones on school grounds.

Mobile phones, junk food, and energy drinks have been outlawed at all private schools in Punjab, according to a notice from the education department.

The notification instructed administrators of all private schools to ensure that the new guidelines were strictly followed. The monitoring teams will frequently visit private schools to ensure that new policies are being implemented.

The action was taken as a result of a social media trending video showing the girl being abused by her peers in a Lahore school.