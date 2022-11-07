On Sunday, Pakistan’s entry into the World Twenty20 Semifinals stunned the country’s celebrity community.On Sunday, Netherlands defeated South Africa, a favourite to win the World Cup, and Pakistan advanced to the Semifinals after defeating Bangladesh.

Mawra Hocaine, an actress, could not contain her happiness. “From ashes, rise. exactly as we always do. Insha Allah, to many, many more,” she posted on her social networking page.”This is cricket in Pakistan. If you dismiss us, we will rebound stronger. When you say we are finished, we restart. You pin us down, and we roar like tigers,” sang actor-singer Asim Azhar.

Author Khalil ur Rehman Qamar tweeted, “Thankyou Netherlands.”Haroon Shahid wrote in a post, “T20 Cricket and Pakistani politics, as unpredictable as it can get.”